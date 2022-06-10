46 Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers at UNH charged with hazing

DURHAM, N.H. - Forty-six members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity at the University of New Hampshire have been charged with hazing.

Durham, N.H. police announced the charges Friday in relation to an incident during an event on April 13 at the chapter's house on Madbury Road.

Specifics of the incident were not released, but police said they were notified about it 5 days later by UNH on April 18.

Police issued arrest warrants last Tuesday charging the fraternity and 46 of its brothers with "student hazing," which is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $1,200 for each member. The fraternity faces a possible fine of $20,000.

"The Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Service Center was made aware of an incident in April involving members of our chapter at the University of New Hampshire. Upon learning of the alleged incident, SAE immediately issued a Cease and Desist of the chapter, began our own investigation, and informed The University of New Hampshire's administration. SAE's investigation was paused upon being notified about the opening of a police investigation. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities' investigation and have urged all of our members to do the same," said SAE national spokesman Dave Pascarella. "Sigma Alpha Epsilon denounces all acts of hazing and misconduct that do not represent the Fraternity's values defined by our creed, The True Gentleman."

"We were made aware of the incident by the fraternity's national headquarters and immediately notified the Durham Police Department. We have cooperated with police throughout the investigation and the fraternity was interim suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation," UNH spokeswoman Erika Mantz said in a statement. "We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. No names were released.