Sidy Sow ruled out by Patriots for Week 1, Vederian Lowe listed as questionable vs. Bengals

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will be without one of their starting offensive linemen in Week 1, as left guard Sidy Sow has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Sow hasn't practice in two weeks since suffering an ankle injury in New England's preseason finale, so it's no surprise that he won't be available for the Week 1 tilt. At least the Patriots might have left tackle Vederian Lowe in the fold, as he's listed as questionable after being a limited participant in Friday's practice due to an abdomen issue.

Without Sow, the Patriots will likely turn to Nick Leverett and Michael Jordan (who could be elevated from the practice squad) at left guard, with Zach Thomas another possibility to fill in. Lowe will likely be limited if he does suit up, so the Patriots may have to rotate between Lowe and Chuks Okorafor at left tackle on Sunday.

The Patriots lined up with the following offensive line on Friday while reporters were allowed to watch practice: Okorafor at left tackle, Michael Jordan at left guard, David Andrews at center, rookie Layden Robinson at right guard, and Mike Onwenu at right tackle.

Running back Antonio Gibson (hip) and linebacker Josh Uche (foot) are also listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt. Gibson was limited on Friday, while Uche was a full participant.

Six Patriots -- Hunter Henry, Anfernee Jennings, Jonathan Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr, Oshane Ximenes, Christian Elliss -- were removed from the injury list on Friday.

The New England defense may catch a big break on Sunday, as Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury and Ja'Marr Chase is questionable after his summer hold-in with the team.

