Looking to make extra cash? The benefits of taking on a side hustle

BOSTON - Holiday spending is expected to reach record levels this year - according to the National Retail Federation, that's more than $950 billion. All of this spending has more people considering taking up a side gig, like rideshare driving.

The sound of Christian Laura's engine is music to his ears and extra cash in his pocket.

"I'm a case manager at MGH Chelsea," said Laura, explaining his full-time job is to make sure patients know about all of the benefits available to them. But in his free time, the 30-year-old also drives for Uber.

"I just do Uber on the weekends and I do them in the evening sometimes, when there's promotions," said Laura, sharing that he also likes to work at night to help keep impaired drivers off the road.

Everyone's "why" for wanting some extra cash might be different but it's an option being considered more this holiday season. An Uber poll, conducted by Morning Consult, shows rideshare driving is the third most popular way to earn some extra cash after warehouse work and seasonal retail work.

CBS Boston

"The most I've ever made on a weekend was like $500. And I've made, probably when I'm just doing lightly, I will make like $300, $200. And that's including tips and everything. So it's a nice extra income," said Laura.

Income that can come in handy for more than just gifts, as more than half of adults surveyed are also concerned about their financial stability and ability to handle emergency expenses.

"I'm more comfortable, but also I feel like I can treat myself more and treat others more when I'm doing Uber," said Laura. He told WBZ TV he also plans to continue rideshare driving in the long term. "Usually I don't buy stuff off Christmas sales and holidays, but I haven't really minded doing it this holiday season because I'm like, 'Oh, I have this extra cash!'"

As for the most money he's ever made in a week, Laura said it's $1,000. When asked if he would consider driving for Uber full-time, he declined, saying driving in the city is just too stressful.