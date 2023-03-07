Watch CBS News
Abused dogs get second chance at Shultz's Guest House in Dedham

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

DEDHAM - When Narnia and Parker arrived at Shultz's Guest House last week they were in rough shape. Both dogs came from an affiliated shelter in Tennessee and have been through an immense amount of abuse.

Shultz's Guest House, located off Burgess Lane in Dedham, works around the clock to bring pets back to health and into places in welcoming homes.

Several weeks ago, Parker was shot twice at pointblank range. Someone fired the gun because Parker was digging through the trash. He was looking for food.

"He was completely emaciated," said Schultz's Guest House Director Robin Courbron. "He had two gunshot wounds to his shoulder, and it literally shattered his shoulder."

Parker ended up having a front leg amputated.

Narnia is a Husky whose owners allowed injuries to her paws to grow worse and worse. "She had a severe wound to her right front leg," said Courbron. "Enough where the skin, meat and muscle was all shredded."

Narnia has since had a procedure to clear out the infection and tissue damage. She's starting to act like herself again.

"She loves to cuddle she loves to snuggle," said Courbron. "She is just a really sweet girl."

Parker and Narnia's medical bills are adding up. Schultz's helps cover the expenses through its network of shelters. But with bills approaching $10,000 the shelter is asking the community for help.

"Their vet bills are exorbitant," said Courbron. "They are huge."

The shelter is raising money through its website.

Parker was adopted this week by a local family. Narnia is completing a few more tests and will be available to take home in the coming days.  

