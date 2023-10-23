Shriners Children's hosts annual Boston Haunted Walk in Wellesley

WELLESLEY - Ghosts and goblins made their way to Wellesley on Sunday for the fourth annual Boston Haunted Walk hosted by Shriners Children's Boston.

Crowds, including many people in costume, gathered at the Garden at Elm Bank for the walk. There was plenty of activities too, including a photo booth, face paintings, arts and crafts and, of course, Halloween candy.

The annual fundraiser raises money for pediatric burn care and reconstructive plastic surgery performed at Shriners Children's Hospital in Boston.