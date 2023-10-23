Watch CBS News
Local News

Shriners Children's hosts annual Boston Haunted Walk in Wellesley

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Shriners Children's hosts annual Boston Haunted Walk in Wellesley
Shriners Children's hosts annual Boston Haunted Walk in Wellesley 00:24

WELLESLEY - Ghosts and goblins made their way to Wellesley on Sunday for the fourth annual Boston Haunted Walk hosted by Shriners Children's Boston.

Crowds, including many people in costume, gathered at the Garden at Elm Bank for the walk. There was plenty of activities too, including a photo booth, face paintings, arts and crafts and, of course, Halloween candy.

The annual fundraiser raises money for pediatric burn care and reconstructive plastic surgery performed at Shriners Children's Hospital in Boston.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 11:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.