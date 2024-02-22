Massachusetts vigil remembers woman killed in unsolved 1974 cold case

SHREWSBURY - A vigil was held in Shrewsbury Thursday night to mark 50 years since a woman found killed in a murder case that remains unsolved.

Eileen Ferro, 21, was found dead in her home on Ladyslipper Drive on February 22, 1974. Police said her neck was slit from ear to ear.

Decades later, 70-year-old Lonzo Guthrie was arrested in Ferro's murder after a drop of his blood was found inside the home. Prosecutors said Guthrie was a furniture deliveryman who was at Ferro's home and returned the next day to kill her. But the defense argued Guthrie cut himself while delivering furniture and had no motive to kill her. The jury found him not guilty.

"After the verdict eight years ago, I just thought the family has suffered so much, this has been such a dreadful thing," said attorney Ed Reardon. "Somebody should do something, there should be some recognition and this shouldn't be allowed to just be forgotten about. I didn't know what to do, I didn't know if I could do anything. But as this anniversary approached, I thought that's a wonderful space."

There have been no other arrests in Ferro's case.