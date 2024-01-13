Watch CBS News
Police cruiser struck during traffic stop on Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, passenger arrested

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SHREWSBURY - A police officer was taken to the hospital Friday night after a car crashed into his cruiser during a traffic stop in Shrewsbury.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. on the westbound side of the Boston Turnpike. Police said Officer Tim Charland had pulled over a car for a traffic violation and after Charland got back into his cruiser, it was struck by another car.

Charland and the driver of the car were taken to UMass Memorial with minor injuries and both were treated and released. A passenger in the car, 24-year-old Christian George of Worcester, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Milford for destruction of property.

The crash remains under investigation. Police didn't say if the driver of the car will face any charges.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 3:32 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

