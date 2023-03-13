Watch CBS News
Shrewsbury police looking for owner of dog left tied to bench outside Christmas Tree Shop

SHREWSBURY – Police in Shrewsbury are looking to find the owner of a dog that was tied to a bench and left behind over the weekend.

The dog was found Sunday morning near the Christmas Tree Shops on Route 9.

A dog found tied to a bench in Shrewsbury. Shrewsbury Police

He was tied to a bench and police said the dog's owner was seen leaving in a taxi.

The dog is neutered and was wearing a black collar with a chain leash. Police said the dog had no microchip.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shrewsbury Police or the town's Animal Control Officer. The dog is currently being held at the Worcester Animal Rescue League, but is not up for adoption.

