Watch CBS News
Local News

CVS employee killed while leaving work in Shrewsbury hit-and-run, DA says

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SHREWSBURY – A driver has been charged following a hit-and-run that killed a Shrewsbury CVS employee who was on her way home from work.

Jerry Santiago, 24, was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said 20-year-old Ghufran Mutar of Shrewsbury was crossing Route 9 Saturday night around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a car.

Mutar was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester but did not survive.

The driver did not stop, but the suspect vehicle was later identified as a Dodge Journey.

On Monday, Westboro police found the car, which allegedly had visible damage to the front passenger side.

Santiago is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Westboro District Court.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 11:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.