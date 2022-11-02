CVS employee killed while leaving work in Shrewsbury hit-and-run, DA says

SHREWSBURY – A driver has been charged following a hit-and-run that killed a Shrewsbury CVS employee who was on her way home from work.

Jerry Santiago, 24, was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said 20-year-old Ghufran Mutar of Shrewsbury was crossing Route 9 Saturday night around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a car.

Mutar was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester but did not survive.

The driver did not stop, but the suspect vehicle was later identified as a Dodge Journey.

On Monday, Westboro police found the car, which allegedly had visible damage to the front passenger side.

Santiago is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Westboro District Court.