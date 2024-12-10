Shrewsbury on alert after attempted kidnapping of high school student

Shrewsbury High School student says she was grabbed by man while walking home

Shrewsbury High School student says she was grabbed by man while walking home

SHREWSBURY - Shrewsbury police are searching for a man they say grabbed a Shrewsbury High School student as she walked home through a wooded path after taking a late bus from school on Monday.

Possible attempted kidnapping

"Possible kidnapping; they're saying that she was dragged and her mouth covered," police reported as they quickly responded to the neighborhood on Cherry Hill Road.

"Suddenly, my son is telling me 'Daddy, come here.' I could see lots of police cars here," said neighbor Sujit Debnath.

The victim, who was walking with a friend, described the suspect as a heavy-set male in his 50s or 60s, about 6' tall, and wearing all black.

Neighbor Richard Daverio's surveillance camera captured some of the scene, including the victim's brother running from the woods where he tried to search himself before police arrived. Police said the victim reacted to the man, and that's when he released her and ran off.

Residents worry about safety

"We've lived here for 39 years, and this is really the first time anything like this has happened," said Daverio.

Sujit Debnath says his school-age children also take the bus. "If this kind of situation is happening, then it can happen to my kid also some time. So, that is very scary."

The woods, which are also known as the Secret Garden, are a popular place for people to walk and visit. Neighbors who live nearby said there are security concerns, especially when it's dark.

"Sometimes, we feel a kind of no security because we don't know who is coming; we don't know who is going," said Hritu Debnath.

Police searching for a suspect

Police searched with dogs and even put up a drone but did not turn up a suspect. Neighbors said they're encouraged police are taking it very seriously.

"We had six police cars here. The detectives talked to me today and went through all the video. They were very interested in that I had these videos. So, yeah, very, very good police response," said Daverio.

The school community was also informed, and the superintendent reminded students to be vigilant about their safety and report anything unusual to their parents or teachers.