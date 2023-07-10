Watch CBS News
Shoppers make final trips to Christmas Tree Shops across Massachusetts

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SOMERVILLE - Shoppers flocked to Christmas Tree Shops across Massachusetts Sunday to make their final trips to buy everything from holiday decor to patio furniture.

The chain announced last week that it's preparing to close permanently after defaulting on its $40 million emergency bankruptcy loan.

Shoppers said they'll miss the New England staple and shared some of their favorite memories.

"It is sad because I come here every year, especially around Christmastime," said Jimmy from Charlestown. "And it's great, I've been coming here for years and it is a shame, it's very sad."

"My grandmother loves Christmas Tree Shops, she actually wants to go this week because everything's on sale, so I'll probably be going with her," said Caitlin from Burlington. 

The chain has until 1 p.m. Wednesday to find investors willing to step in and save the business but many analysts say that's unlikely.

