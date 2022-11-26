Shoppers encouraged to stay local for Small Business Saturday

BOSTON -- From Worcester to Somerville, Seaport, and Plymouth, cities and towns across the Commonwealth are encouraging residents to support local companies. While many small businesses can't offer the same discounts as big box stores, shoppers on still expect to score some deals.

The US Chamber of Commerce said when you shop local, your spending benefits your neighborhood through sales tax. That helps public resources, services, and education.

A concern though this year for both shoppers and small businesses is inflation.

"Even if prices are up that doesn't necessarily mean profits are up - because rent probably costs more, the utilities probably cost more, they don't want to give their customers too much sticker shock, but they also need to cover their own increased costs," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

Small Business Saturday is growing in popularity nationwide though.

A new Quickbook survey said shoppers are choosing to prioritize local businesses this year, with nearly 60% of Americans saying they will shop Small Business Saturday. That's more than the number of people who planned to shop on Black Friday.

Holiday spending is forecasted by the Massachusetts Retailers' Association to increase by 10%.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new holiday initiative called Meet Me in the City. It encourages residents and visitors to come to Boston and its neighborhoods, and support local shops.