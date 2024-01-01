Watch CBS News
Man found shot dead on High Street in Boston on New Year's Day

By Mike Toole

Man found shot dead in Dorchester on New Year's Day
BOSTON - A man was found shot dead outside a home in Dorchester early New Year's Day.

Boston Police said he was spotted around 5:30 a.m. Monday with a single gunshot wound on High Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified and there have been no arrests.

Boston Police closed off part of High Street after the shooting on January 1, 2024. CBS Boston

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470.

According to police records, there were 25 people shot and killed in Boston in 2023. That was down from 32 in 2022.

