Shields Health Care Group investigating large data breach

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

QUINCY - Shields Health Care Group is investigating a data security breach that may have impacted more than 50 health care facilities and some of their patients.

In a statement, the Quincy-based company said someone was able access to personal medical data back in March that included names, Social Security numbers, addresses, insurance information, medical treatment information and more.

Shields said there is no evidence the information has been used to commit identify fraud or theft.

More than 50 health care facilities that work with Shields may be impacted, including Tufts Medical Center and UMass Memorial.

Shields said it is reaching out to every person who was affected.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 7:54 AM

