Fall River principal, Plymouth teacher receive $25,000 Milken Educator Award

BOSTON - Two of the state's top educators were surprised with a big honor and a $25,000 cash prize. The Milken Educator Awards are given out every year to outstanding teachers across the country to recognize them for their important work in ensuring the bright future of every student.

On Friday, Andrew Rebello, the principal at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River, and Shelley Terry, an English teacher at Plymouth North High School, received the honor.

Rebello is being recognized for his dedication to his students, staff, and community and for his collaborative approach to learning.

Terry was recognized for the impact she has made on students with her message that "language is not only a passion, but also a way of life." She is the first ever recipient of the award in the Plymouth Public Schools.

Both teachers received a $25,000 cash prize. They are two of 75 teachers being honored this year through the Milken Family Foundation.