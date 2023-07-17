Shelby Hewitt, adult accused of posing as Boston high school student, released on bail

BOSTON – The woman accused of posing as a student in Boston schools was back in court on Monday.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, is accused of pretending to be a high school student at three different schools in Boston.

She is facing fraud and forgery charges.

Her attorney says Hewitt faces mental health issues.

The school district says there is no evidence that students or staff were harmed.

Hewitt posted bail and has been ordered to stay away from all schools.

Superintendent of Boston Public Schools Mary Skipper wrote in a letter to the school community in June that Hewitt attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School, and English High School during the past year. She did so by allegedly "utilizing the student transfer process and enrolling under multiple pseudonyms."