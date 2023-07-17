Watch CBS News
Local News

Shelby Hewitt, adult accused of posing as Boston high school student, released on bail

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Shelby Hewitt, adult accused of posing as Boston high school student, released on bail
Shelby Hewitt, adult accused of posing as Boston high school student, released on bail 00:31

BOSTON – The woman accused of posing as a student in Boston schools was back in court on Monday.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, is accused of pretending to be a high school student at three different schools in Boston.

She is facing fraud and forgery charges.

Her attorney says Hewitt faces mental health issues.

The school district says there is no evidence that students or staff were harmed.

Hewitt posted bail and has been ordered to stay away from all schools.

Superintendent of Boston Public Schools Mary Skipper wrote in a letter to the school community in June that Hewitt attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School, and English High School during the past year. She did so by allegedly "utilizing the student transfer process and enrolling under multiple pseudonyms."

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.