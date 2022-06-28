'Shark Alert!' Great white sighting in Truro temporarily closes beach

TRURO - It's that time of year again in Massachusetts - a great white shark sighting Tuesday temporarily closed a Cape Cod beach for swimming.

"SHARK ALERT!!" state shark biologist John Chisholm tweeted just after 1 p.m. "Shark sighted at Head of the Meadow Beach, Truro."

SHARK ALERT‼️ Shark sighted at Head of the Meadow Beach, Truro. No swimming 13:00 to 14:00. pic.twitter.com/iKokdBv3iU — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) June 28, 2022

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's "Sharktivity" app reported that the confirmed sighting closed swimming at the beach from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.