Watch CBS News
Local News

'Shark Alert!' Great white sighting in Truro temporarily closes beach

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Great white shark spotted off Cape Cod beach
Great white shark spotted off Cape Cod beach 00:19

TRURO - It's that time of year again in Massachusetts - a great white shark sighting Tuesday temporarily closed a Cape Cod beach for swimming.

"SHARK ALERT!!" state shark biologist John Chisholm tweeted just after 1 p.m. "Shark sighted at Head of the Meadow Beach, Truro."

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's "Sharktivity" app reported that the confirmed sighting closed swimming at the beach from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 2:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.