Massachusetts preschool teacher and 1-year-old daughter killed in upstate New York fire

CLINTON, N.Y. - A school teacher from Massachusetts and her one-year-old daughter were killed in a house fire last weekend in upstate New York.

Thirty-five-year-old Shannon Hubbard, of Brewster, was a preschool teacher at Chatham Elementary School and previously taught at Harwich Elementary.

Clinton, New York fire

She and two of her children were trapped on the second floor of a burning home Sunday night in Clinton, New York, about an hour east of Syracuse. A 39-year-old man was outside when firefighters arrived and alerted them.

They were able to pull Hubbard, her three-year-old son and her one-year-old daughter from the burning home. The man, Hubbard and her two children were rushed to area hospitals.

Hubbard and her young daughter died. The man and her son suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive, according to New York State Police.

There's no word yet on how the fire started.

Shannon Hubbard Monomoy Regional Schools

"Shocking and painful" loss

In a statement, Monomoy Regional School District Superintendent Scott Carpenter said Hubbard had created "many connections throughout the district's families and staff."

"Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy. This loss will undoubtedly be shocking and painful for our school community. We will have support teams and counselors at our elementary schools tomorrow, trained to help with the needs of students, staff, and families at difficult times such as this," Carpenter said. "We will keep Shannon's family and the entire Monomoy Regional School District community in our thoughts."