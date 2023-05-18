Watch CBS News
Local News

Shane McColgan, Carver boy who opened food pantry that serves thousands, dies of leukemia

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Shane McColgan, Carver boy who opened food pantry that serves thousands, dies of leukemia
Shane McColgan, Carver boy who opened food pantry that serves thousands, dies of leukemia 00:40

CARVER – A Carver teenager who started his own food pantry at just seven years old has died after a fight with cancer.

Shane McColgan died Wednesday night surrounded by family after a more than 500-day battle with leukemia. He was 16 years old.

Shane, who was a Project 351 ambassador, spent a majority of his short life giving back to his community.

He established the Shane Gives Thanks food pantry in Carver. It has helped serve thousands of families from several communities.

His family says the food pantry will continue on. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 6:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.