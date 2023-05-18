Shane McColgan, Carver boy who opened food pantry that serves thousands, dies of leukemia

CARVER – A Carver teenager who started his own food pantry at just seven years old has died after a fight with cancer.

Shane McColgan died Wednesday night surrounded by family after a more than 500-day battle with leukemia. He was 16 years old.

Shane, who was a Project 351 ambassador, spent a majority of his short life giving back to his community.

He established the Shane Gives Thanks food pantry in Carver. It has helped serve thousands of families from several communities.

His family says the food pantry will continue on.