'Shamrock splashers' plunged into Boston Harbor in this year's Shamrock Splash

EAST BOSTON — Over 100 "Shamrock splashers" gathered at Constitution beach to jump into the frigid water of Boston Harbor this afternoon as part of this year's Shamrock Splash on Sunday afternoon.

Donning colorful costumes, 135 splashers leapt into the harbor's chilly water in support of Save the Harbor's Better Beaches Program Partnership. Over $45,000 was raised by participants for the non-profit.

A new event, the Shamrock Dash - a mile-long race and fun run - was introduced at this year's splash and hosted prior to the plunge.

This year's splash saw a crowd of 250 gather to watch the day's events and marked the 13th year of Shamrock Splashers splashing about for a good cause.