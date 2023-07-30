Fifth annual Chesna Memorial Soccer Jamboree, in honor of Sgt. Michael Chesna, held in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH - The fifth annual Chesna Memorial Soccer Jamboree was held Saturday in Weymouth.

More than 50 teams took part in the event, held to honor fallen Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018. In addition to soccer, there was food trucks, face painting and games.

The event is organized by Chesna's high school classmate, who said it's important to keep his memory alive.

"Everybody recognizes the cause," said Don Whitaker, the director of the Chesna Memorial Soccer Jamboree. "Everybody wants to get behind a good cause, we recognize what local law enforcement provides to us everyday and the risks that are taken and the support for that and understanding what happened to Sgt. Chesna could happen to anybody. That's an unfortunate reality that we live in and what we want to be able to show our local law enforcement officials is that we're here to support them and provide them with encouragement and knowing that we have their back."

Proceeds from the event benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps fund scholarships for students pursuing degrees in criminal justice.