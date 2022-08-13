Sewer emergency order lifted in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN -- The sewer emergency order was lifted in Provincetown, Town Manager Alex Morse announced Saturday morning. "We are pleased to report that the entirety of the downtown vacuum sewer system has been returned to stable operation and handled the gradual increase in flows overnight from residential properties," Morse posted on Facebook.

On Thursday, the town declared a sewer emergency for properties on the vacuum sewer system. It impacted mostly properties on Commercial and Bradford streets.

The issue was resolved Friday evening, after about 36 hours, and then held stable overnight.

Morse asked all users to gradually return to normal water use.

"All staff involved in this emergency response appreciate your patience over the last 48 hours. Without your cooperation from businesses and the community, restoring the vacuum system capacity would have encountered more time-consuming difficulties."