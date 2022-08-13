Watch CBS News
Local News

Sewer emergency order lifted in Provincetown

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Provincetown sewer system restored
Provincetown sewer system restored 00:23

PROVINCETOWN -- The sewer emergency order was lifted in Provincetown, Town Manager Alex Morse announced Saturday morning. "We are pleased to report that the entirety of the downtown vacuum sewer system has been returned to stable operation and handled the gradual increase in flows overnight from residential properties," Morse posted on Facebook.

On Thursday, the town declared a sewer emergency for properties on the vacuum sewer system. It impacted mostly properties on Commercial and Bradford streets.

The issue was resolved Friday evening, after about 36 hours, and then held stable overnight. 

Morse asked all users to gradually return to normal water use. 

"All staff involved in this emergency response appreciate your patience over the last 48 hours. Without your cooperation from businesses and the community, restoring the vacuum system capacity would have encountered more time-consuming difficulties." 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 9:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.