Dangerous heat, severe thunderstorms and possible tornado risk Thursday afternoon, evening

BOSTON - This week's emphasis has been the heat and it very well should be. Thursday and Friday will be excessive, feeling like the triple digits in some spots by the middle of the afternoon. This is a scenario where air conditioning, fans, splash pads, and cooling centers should be sought after.

The second punch of Thursday will be the severe storms. Let's go step by step to ensure everyone is safe:

TIMING:

2-to-9 p.m.

The earlier timeframe will be for central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. An hour or two prior to that point may flare up an isolated case on the western side of the state.

By 4-to-5 p.m. eastern Mass. will hear rumbles and be introduced to some of the main impacts. The 7-to-9 p.m. window is generally for southeastern Mass. which has been spared of the main impacts so far this season.

IMPACTS:

Torrential rain is expected to create flooding concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the state due to the saturated summer thus far. Any additional rain will just exacerbate the issue.

Gusty and damaging winds will accompany the heaviest rain. After storms earlier this week, weakened branches, trees, and power lines may come down.

This is also a set up in which a tornado is possible. The spin ups are likely towards northern Mass. and southern N.H. and Vermont but we should all be prepared for warnings by late afternoon.

WHAT'S AHEAD:

Friday gives us a break from the storms but we're back in the heat for the end of the week and first half of the weekend.

Saturday will host a round of showers and storms in the afternoon and that should be the difference maker!

By Sunday, humidity will drop off, clouds and rain will clear, and we'll be in for a much nicer stretch.