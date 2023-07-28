Severe thunderstorm threat Saturday, with slight tornado risk

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - We remain under a NEXT Weather Alert through Saturday for oppressive heat and another round of potentially severe storms.

THE HEAT

Highs Friday will reach the low 90s for a good portion of our area. This will be the second straight day with highs of 90 degrees or higher. That's one day shy of an official heat wave.

There is about a 50-50 chance of hitting 90 on Saturday, which would make this our first heat wave of 2023.

Highs in the low 90s certainly are not all that unusual for July, it is the high dew points that make the current airmass feel so uncomfortable. Typically, once you get over 60-degree dew points it starts to feel humid. As you approach 70, it gets uncomfortable. Over the next 24 hours or so, our dew points will soar well into the 70s. Combine that with highs near or slightly over 90 and you get a "feels-like" temperature close to 100.

STORMY SATURDAY

Once again, the Storms Prediction Center has placed parts of southern New England in a heightened risk for severe weather on Saturday.

Areas north of the Massachusetts Turnpike Pike are currently in a "marginal" severe risk and south of the Pike we have a "slight" severe risk.

There is also a slight risk of an isolated tornado on Saturday, mainly in the area shaded in green below. The risk is not as high as it was Thursday, but still, it is non-zero.

While there is a slight chance of a few storms in the morning on Saturday, most of the action will likely be in the afternoon and evening hours.

We expect several storms with torrential downpours, leading to localized flooding. There may also be a few instances of damaging straight-line winds as well as small hail. And finally, we cannot rule out a spin up tornado or two.

Sunday brings a massive change in airmass. Dew points will plunge, the storms will clear, and the sun will shine brightly for a terrific end to the weekend!

Stay with WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston all day Saturday for frequent updates on the storms.