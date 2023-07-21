Severe thunderstorm threat, small risk of tornado in central, western Massachusetts Friday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ-TV Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

On Friday morning, the Storms Prediction Center upped the ante for severe weather placing much of central and western Massachusetts in a "slight risk."

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We expect that storms will begin to fire in western Mass. early in the afternoon.

By late afternoon and this evening, there are likely to be several storms in central Mass.

There are multiple concerns within any of the storms that form Friday afternoon.

First and foremost, there are likely to be areas with torrential downpours and localized flooding.

We also cannot rule out some isolated areas with damaging winds and small hail.

Finally, there is a small but non-zero risk of a brief, spin-up tornado (again, mainly in central and western Mass.).

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8pm tonight for parts of our area..Worcester and Hillsboro counties and points westward pic.twitter.com/lE1hxngpT6 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) July 21, 2023

It remains to be seen how much of this activity will be able to spill over into eastern Massachusetts Friday night. The atmospheric setup in eastern Mass. is not nearly as conducive to severe weather, so therefore, we expect the storms to rapidly weaken as they try and push eastward at night.

As for this weekend, things are looking up!

Other than a brief, early shower near the coastline Saturday, we are in for a dry weekend, rain-wise and humidity as well!

In fact, we are calling Sunday a WINNER! Get out and enjoy!