Severe storms pass through Massachusetts, New Hampshire causing damage

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. 

At times, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Suffolk, Middlesex, and Norfolk counties.

In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down across at least one street. The fire department asked drivers to avoid Silver Lake Road, Rocky Pond Road, Wood Lane, and Federal Hill Road. 

Lightning in Waltham on Friday Natasha Arseneau

One viewer in Waltham was able to get a photo of a lightning bolt. 

First published on August 5, 2022 / 5:23 PM

