Several people rescued during poor weather conditions on Mount Washington in New Hampshire

Several people rescued during poor weather conditions on Mount Washington in New Hampshire

Several people rescued during poor weather conditions on Mount Washington in New Hampshire

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. - Search and rescue teams responded to a number of emergency calls Saturday night on Mount Washington during a several hour stretch when weather conditions got poor.

Heavy rain and strong winds dropped wind chills into the 20s on the mountain and several hikers were caught off guard.

At least five people were rescued off the trails after they began to struggle in the cold weather. Some were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.