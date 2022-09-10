Several families escape fire at Everett home

EVERETT – Several families are left without a place to live after flames tore through a home in Everett Friday night.

It happened at a multi-family home on Pearl Street.

One family was able to escape when their 4-year-old heard a neighbor screaming from the street below.

"My son was in the window and there was screaming to my son. My son told my wife 'There's a stranger in the street telling me to get out.' My wife came and said 'Get out there's a fire in the apartment,'" Rony Pleytaz said.

Firefighters said everyone made it out safely.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.