Watch CBS News
Local News

Several families escape fire at Everett home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Several families escape fire at Everett home
Several families escape fire at Everett home 00:39

EVERETT – Several families are left without a place to live after flames tore through a home in Everett Friday night.

It happened at a multi-family home on Pearl Street.

One family was able to escape when their 4-year-old heard a neighbor screaming from the street below.

"My son was in the window and there was screaming to my son. My son told my wife 'There's a stranger in the street telling me to get out.' My wife came and said 'Get out there's a fire in the apartment,'" Rony Pleytaz said.

Firefighters said everyone made it out safely.

It is not yet clear how the fire started. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 3:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.