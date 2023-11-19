Demonstrators call for cease-fire outside Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Cambridge home

CAMBRIDGE - A group of people held a demonstration outside Sen. Elizabeth Warren's home in Cambridge Sunday, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The group hung banners in front of the home and wrote messages in chalk on the sidewalk. Warren released a statement on social media on Friday, saying "stop the bombing now" but demonstrators said that isn't enough.

"We are here to show her that she needs to advocate for a cease-fire with her colleagues and with President Biden in Washington and what we would really like to see her do is before the holiday this week, introduce a cease-fire resolution in the Senate," said demonstrator Isaiah Newman.

Police said no one was arrested during the demonstration. It's unknown if Warren was home at the time.

WBZ TV reached out to Warren's office for comment but didn't hear back.