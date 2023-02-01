Self-made millionaire shows how to start side hustle

BOSTON -- The cost of food, home heating, and everything else stacks up, most of the country is left wondering: How do I pay for all of this?

The answer for many is a side hustle.

According to a recent survey by Lending Tree, 44% of Americans say they have a side hustle. That is up from 13% in 2020.

Amy Porterfield is a self-made multi-millionaire who started her business off with side hustles.

She is about to release her new book "Two Weeks Notice" in February. Porterfield calls it a road map to creating financial freedom.

"There are people in cubicles thinking, is this all there is in this world? They're underpaid. They're unfulfilled. They're stressed out," said Porterfield.

But she believes there are a number of options for people looking for side hustle success.

"Start to look at what you've done well," said Porterfield. "Where you've gotten results in your personal life or business life and this is what's going to get you to a starter idea."

Next, focus on a service.

"Do something for somebody," explained Porterfield. "People tend to want to pay a premium for that because they don't want to do it themselves or they can't."

Try creating an online course to show off your knowledge. "Whatever it is you want to show people how to do or get them results. And you can sell this Zoom one-hour course or training."

Porterfield also suggested despite its many downsides, social media can be a great tool to build a brand.

"Start creating content around this side hustle. Maybe giving tips, secrets, behind-the-scenes advice. So people really start to understand what value you could offer them."

And Porterfield said there is still time to get in on popular selling sites.

"I love the idea of selling on Etsy. And I don't think it's too crowded. One of my students started by selling her handmade aprons on Etsy."

Most importantly though, it's all about action.

"Everybody has a side hustle in them," said Porterfield. "You just have to start with a starter idea."