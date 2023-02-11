"Security threat" disrupts travel at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A "security threat" disrupted travel at Manchester Airport on Saturday. The reported threat came from a Spirit Airlines flight.

Passengers and bags for all departing flights were moved from secured areas and rescreened through TSA before returning to their gates, the airport said. K9 units swept the plane and the terminal.

"Our team and law enforcement partners have completed a cautionary security sweep of the Airport," the airport tweeted. "Roads are now opened, and passengers are being rescreened. Please check with your airline for flight info."

The airport said an incident occurred at 11 a.m. but did not elaborate.

The incident is still under investigation.