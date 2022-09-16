Security guard helps save baby born in New Hampshire hospital parking lot

DOVER, N.H. -- A security guard is being praised for potentially saving a baby's life in the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital parking lot earlier this week. On Friday, the mother and baby were reunited with the security guard to thank him.

It was early on Monday when Andy Clark saw an SUV speeding into the hospital's parking lot.

"As I approached the vehicle it was pretty clear that something exciting was happening," said Clark. "It was evident that she had just given birth in the vehicle."

While it was only a minute or two before medical personnel rushed out, Clark noticed right away that something was off.

"I thought the baby was cold, so we wrapped up baby in the blanket and as we were wrapping the baby in the blanket, I had noticed that the umbilical cord that was connected was wrapped around the child's neck. I took mom's hand and we together removed it from the child's neck and kind of boosted him up, gave him a little tap and he started crying again," said Clark.

Now baby Diego is happy and healthy.

"I have children so I was present for my children's [births] which I think came to light here. I used what I've been through in my personal life and set aside work Andy for a little bit and went into dad mode there," Clark said.