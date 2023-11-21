"Secondhand Sunday" allows shoppers to cut costs around holiday season

BOSTON – If the shopping costs have you concerned this holiday season, Tracy Panase wants you to circle November 26, on your calendar. It's Secondhand Sunday.

"It's really not so much an event, but a movement, because there is a better way to shop," said Panase, the CEO of the Just Between Friends franchise system.

"We specifically cater to families, helping families. One parent has an item that their child no longer needs or wants, and it enables another family to buy that same item for 50% to 90% less than retail," Panase added.

And if you're thinking this is just your typical consignment pop-up store, think again.

There is row after row of everything from clothes to shoes to toys to baby gear.

"As parents, we often have to say 'No.' It's really their opportunity to be able to say 'Yes' – and in doing so, they're keeping lots of resources out of the landfills," Panase said.

Panase said that just one of their events keeps 21,000 pounds of clothing and 12,000 pounds of plastic out of a landfill. She said they have over 300 of these events every year.

"It's a win for the parents and it's a win for the kiddo who gets that item that their parents might not have otherwise been able to afford," Panase said.

Some other familiar pre-owned retailers are also encouraging people to shop with them, like ThredUp, Poshmark and Goodwill, and Recurate.

"Just like shopping a department store, you want to go in with a list, so you're buying things that are not only necessities, but nice to have," Panase said.

Two other things you'll walk away with - more money in your pocket and more time to spend with the people you love. Both things that are sure to be at the top of every parent's holiday wish list.

"It's so important for us to empower parents," Panase said.

According to Panase, there are several things to never buy new:

Clothing and shoes: They outgrow clothes and shoes, so quickly.

Seasonal items: like the holiday dresses or pajamas

Baby gear

Toys and books, which Panase said they sell a lot of

