Second round of MBTA Green Line D Branch shutdowns underway
BOSTON -- The second round of shutdowns started Saturday on the Green Line. The D branch is closing for nine days from Kenmore Station to Riverside.
This is the second of three scheduled shutdowns on the branch this fall.
The T will use the time to make some much-needed repairs. Shuttle buses will run along the route.
The line will reopen on Monday, October 17.
