Second round of MBTA Green Line D Branch shutdowns underway

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The second round of shutdowns started Saturday on the Green Line. The D branch is closing for nine days from Kenmore Station to Riverside. 

This is the second of three scheduled shutdowns on the branch this fall. 

The T will use the time to make some much-needed repairs. Shuttle buses will run along the route. 

The line will reopen on Monday, October 17.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 8:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

