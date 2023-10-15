People gather to remember 50th anniversary of "second Great Chelsea fire"

CHELSEA - People gathered in Chelsea on Saturday to remember the "second Great Chelsea fire," 50 years ago.

The people met at Chelsea station, an old firehouse, now restaurant, that houses a gallery of pictures and memorabilia from the fire.

The blaze destroyed more than a dozen city blocks, or 18 acres of land, and 200 buildings were destroyed. Many families lost everything.

It also summoned more than 1,200 firefighters from more than 100 departments.