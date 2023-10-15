Watch CBS News
People gather to remember 50th anniversary of "second Great Chelsea fire"

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

CHELSEA - People gathered in Chelsea on Saturday to remember the "second Great Chelsea fire," 50 years ago.

The people met at Chelsea station, an old firehouse, now restaurant, that houses a gallery of pictures and memorabilia from the fire.

The blaze destroyed more than a dozen city blocks, or 18 acres of land, and 200 buildings were destroyed. Many families lost everything.

It also summoned more than 1,200 firefighters from more than 100 departments. 

First published on October 14, 2023 / 11:24 PM

