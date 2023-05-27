Second annual 'Flags of Our Families' ceremony held for Memorial Day in Braintree

Second annual 'Flags of Our Families' ceremony held in Braintree

BRAINTREE - A ceremony was held in Braintree on Saturday to honor fallen heroes ahead of Memorial Day.

For the second annual "Flags of Our Families" event, 50 full-sized American flags were installed on the lawn of the Braintree Public Service complex. The event was put on with help from the Norfolk County Sheriff.

"That's why we have these flags behind us, to represent those people and those sacrifices that men and women throughout conflicts throughout the world did for us here in this nation," said Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott.

The flags were provided by the Braintree Veterans' Services Department, which also helped install them.