Missing Natick kayaker found dead in Lake Cochituate

NATICK - A missing kayaker was found dead late Saturday night during a water search in Lake Cochituate.

Firefighters said the kayaker went missing in the southern part of the lake.

Dive teams and a helicopter searched into the night looking for the person.

One other boater was able to make it to the shore and received medical assistance.

"It's definitely pretty scary," said Colin Gagnon, who lives in the area. "I mean, seeing the lake like this, being in my town for so long, nothing like this has ever really happened. But I've gone fishing in the lake, I've gone swimming in the lake. The conditions don't ever seem to be too bad or anything like that. But it's definitely pretty scary to see somebody, especially since we heard a kayak incident, just not being able to swim to one end if they fell."