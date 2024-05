Visit the world's first and largest electric railway museum in Maine

Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine is the world's first and largest electric railway museum. Host Rachel Holt gets an inside look at what makes this museum such a popular destination and tries her hand at driving a vintage trolley car. She also learns what goes into restoring old trolley cars.