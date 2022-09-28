Woman hurt by falling light pole while walking in Boston's Seaport District

BOSTON – Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that a woman was hurt Tuesday when a light pole fell on her while she was walking in Boston's Seaport District.

The pole toppled onto the woman while she was walking on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge.

A pole that fell on a woman in Boston's Seaport District. I-Team Sources

Sources told the I-Team the woman suffered injuries to her head and leg.

Boston Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The rusted out base of a light pole in Boston's Seaport District. I-Team Sources

City officials were checking other light poles on the bridge.

"The City of Boston prioritizes the safety of its residents and visitors, and out of an abundance of caution, the sidewalks and bike path have been closed and vehicular traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction," a city spokesperson said in a statement. "Boston Public Works crews immediately responded and are on scene inspecting the site and evaluating all street poles for safety. These closures will be lifted once the inspection is complete and the area has been deemed safe."