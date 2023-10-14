Sean Murphy found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing death of his mother in Plainville

BOSTON - Sean Murphy, the Plainville man indicted for murder for stabbing his 51-year-old mother to death in their home in 2019, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Murphy, now 25, was living in his parents' home on Landau Street in Plainville when his mother, Carlyn Murphy, was found stabbed to death in the kitchen on October 24, 2019.

Murphy, who was 21 at the time of the murder, was arrested at Patriot Place in Foxboro where police say they found a knife on him. He has been held since his arrest, primarily in Bridgewater State Hospital.

Sean Murphy in Wrentham District Court, October 25, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Murphy underwent two mental health evaluations and was found to be not criminally responsible for his actions on the night of the murder.

Murphy elected a jury-waived trial, and the matter was heard by Judge Beverly Cannone on Thursday. The court entered a verdict of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, ordering Murphy to return to Bridgewater State Hospital.