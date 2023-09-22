Dozens of seagulls rescued after falling into vat of cooking oil in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH - Twenty-four seagulls have been rescued by the New England Wildlife Center, after finding their way into a vat of used cooking oil that was in a truck.

A seagull being rehabilitated after landing in a truck with used cooking oil in it. New England Wildlife Center

The gulls were taken in around 8 p.m. Thursday night, after being saved from the truck by a Grafton animal control officer.

The wildlife center believes that the gulls were attracted by the smell of fried food. Once they landed in the oil, it coated their bodies and wings so they couldn't fly.

Employees at the New England Wildlife Center begin to rehabilitate the oiled gulls. New England Wildlife Center

Not all of the birds could be saved. Several birds died from severe injuries and others are in critical condition.

The center says that the washing process will begin within the next few days, once the birds have had time to eat and de-stress. An oiled bird can take up to an hour to wash.

Several of the seagulls de-stressing in cages as they wait to be washed. New England Wildlife Center

"We were very thankful that we had our oil spill response kits on hand and we're able to help, and grateful to the officer who was able to capture these birds," the New England Wildlife Center said in a Facebook post.

There is no update on the condition of the gulls, but the wildlife center is asking for donations to help care for the birds.