Seabrook Nuclear Power Station inadvertently sounds emergency beach evacuation alarm

SEABROOK, N.H. – An inadvertent alarm from the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station caused brief confusion and an evacuation message in several New Hampshire beach communities Tuesday morning.

Beachgoers in Hampton and Rye reported hearing a message about an emergency at the power plant just after 11 a.m.

Several area police departments confirmed within minutes that the alarm was accidental.

"We have confirmed an inadvertent alert of the Seabrook Emergency Alarms, There is NO Emergency," the Rockingham County Sheriff's office posted.

"There have been reports of an emergency at the power plant with messages to evacuate the beach. These messages are not accurate and there is no threat to the public," Hampton Police posted.

No evacuations were made during the alarm.

A spokesperson for the power plant issued a statement, syaing the incident is under investigation.

"The actuation was inadvertent. Seabrook is operating normally – there are no issues at the plant. Our resident inspectors were notified. The company is aware and is looking into the issue," the power plant spokesperson said.