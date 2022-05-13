Scott Foster not available to officiate Celtics-Bucks Game 6 due to non-COVID related illness

Watch CBS News
BOSTON (CBS) — There was some restrained jubilation among Celtics fans Friday morning when it was announced that Scott Foster would be one of the officials for Boston's must-win Game 6 against the Bucks. Foster is known to many as "The Extender" because of the frequency that teams trailing in a series tend to win when he's on the court.

However, just a few hours before tipoff, the NBA announced that Foster was no longer available for Friday night's game due to a non-COVID related illness.

Which is fine, really. The Celtics shouldn't be relying on the officiating anyways to extend their series with the Bucks — not that they were feeling that way heading into Game 6.

(And if it makes you feel better, the Celtics have won 14 straight — including five playoff games — officiated by Eric Lewis.)

The Celtics should be on a mission to bounce back from their Game 5 loss in Boston, in which they blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to fall into a 3-2 series hole. And there should be confidence that they can win Friday anyways, considering they were able to earn a split in Milwaukee earlier in the set, taking Game 4 after nearly sneaking out a win in Game 3 despite a lackluster night from Jayson Tatum.

Tipoff for Game 6 is scheduled for shortly after 7:30pm on Friday night. Game 7 would be Sunday at TD Garden at 3:30pm — if necessary.

