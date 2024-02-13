Massachusetts investigators look for help tracking down child porn suspect who didn't show up at trial

FALL RIVER - Investigators in Massachusetts are looking for help tracking down a man who didn't show up for his trial on child pornography charges.

State Police and local police are looking for 48-year-old Scott Fontaine of Fall River. He was supposed to be in Fall River Superior Court for the start of his trial Monday, but never appeared. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Scott Fontaine Bristol County District Attorney's Office

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Fontaine is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, posing a child in nude and possessing child pornography. He had been free on $10,000 bail before his trial started.

The district attorney said Tuesday that police "have made numerous efforts to locate him."

Anyone with information on Fontaine is urged to call Fall River Police at 508-676-8511.