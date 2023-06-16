'Huge lug': 160-pound dog up for adoption in Scituate needs loving home

Dog lovers can now bring furry friends when dining out in Boston

SCITUATE - A "magnificent giant" on the South Shore is up for adoption. The Scituate Animal Shelter is looking for a loving home for George, a 160-pound mastiff.

The shelter says this "huge lug" is the largest dog they've had in the past decade - and he eats 12 cups of food a day!

"George doesn't have a mean bone in his body, but don't ask him to share his treats," the shelter says.

Anyone who adopts him needs to be "up for a few challenges," according to the shelter. He has a torn ligament in his right back leg that could need surgery in the future, as well as a cancerous mass on his tail that the shelter will be removing.

It's best that he goes to a home without small children, the shelter says, because they don't want anyone accidentally stepping on his injured leg.

"George is such a good guy. Someone who loves mastiffs is going to quickly fall in love," the shelter says.

Click here for adoption information.