Science lab on wheels brings lessons on climate change to kids

SALEM - The non-profit Change is Simple is taking lessons on climate science on the road with a school on wheels.

It's called the Sustainability and Climate Innovation Learning Lab (SCILL).

"We're an educational non-profit, that combines STEM and sustainability, so kids can better understand their place in the world and how to help protect their planet," Executive Director Lauren Belmonte told WBZ-TV. "We teach everything from biodiversity and green chemistry to clean energy technology."

This lab is the brainchild of Belmonte, an environmental scientist, and her husband Patrick. They worried climate issues like wildfires, rising seas, extreme droughts and melting ice were overwhelming to young minds.

"I think a lot of this stuff is doom and gloom sometimes and we want to make sure our kids are really hopeful and empowered to do something about the issues at hand," Lauren said.

Change is Simple has more than three dozen strands of curriculum, including building an electric go kart.

Their mobile lab made its' debut at several camps and programs this summer with hundreds of kids getting to experience science on the go.

"I think it was fun, it was amazing," a student named Kimora told WBZ.

"I really like the way they introduced science into the escape room," said a student named Harley. "I learned that carbon comes from cars."

"We really make it relevant and relatable for the kids, and most importantly we give them concrete actions to take to help their health, their community and their environment. So it's very empowering for the kids and that really is the most important part of Change is Simple," Belmonte said.

