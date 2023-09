Kennett Consolidated School District closed for second straight day due to prison escape

The Go-To Girlfriend: Products to upgrade your wellness routine

Heat causes early dismissal for Detroit, Pontiac schools; Southfield cancels classes

More from CBS News

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

Kennett Consolidated School District closed for second straight day due to prison escape

Kennett Consolidated School District closed for second straight day due to prison escape

The Go-To Girlfriend: Products to upgrade your wellness routine

The Go-To Girlfriend: Products to upgrade your wellness routine

Heat causes early dismissal for Detroit, Pontiac schools; Southfield cancels classes

Heat causes early dismissal for Detroit, Pontiac schools; Southfield cancels classes

More from CBS News

Check the entire list here .

BOSTON - Some cities and towns are closing school early Friday because of the extreme heat and humidity.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On