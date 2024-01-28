School closings and delays in Massachusetts for Monday, January 29
BOSTON - Snow is falling through the Sunday into Monday morning, where it is expected to continue through the afternoon.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of central and western Massachusetts on Sunday and Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through parts of eastern Massachusetts.
As a result, several communities have closed school or delayed the opening for Monday. For a full list, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.