Bus driver summoned by police, accused of assaulting student in Ashby

ASHBY - Police are seeking a summons for a bus driver accused of assaulting a student in Ashby.

The 64-year-old man from Ashby will be charged with assault and battery.

Student allegedly shoved to the floor

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 2 when students were being dropped off after school. Police said the driver shoved a student to the floor. No one was hurt.

Superintendent Brad Morgan said the bus was pulled over on the side of the road at the time and there were other students on board. The incident was allegedly caught on camera.

"The only reason to ever put your hands on a student would be to stop an additional injury or if someone's safety was being impacted. But even with that, there are guidelines that have to be followed," said Morgan. "So generally speaking, there's really no need to do that, it did not look like anyone was in harm. It didn't look at that point in time as if safety was a concern at that point in time on the bus."

"No tolerance for this alleged behavior"

The bus is owned and operated by Dee Bus Service, who confirmed the driver has been fired, pending the investigation. The Department of Children and Families has also been notified.

"We have no tolerance for this alleged behavior. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities and also with the North Middlesex Regional School District as this matter is being investigated," said a spokesperson for Dee Bus Service in a statement.