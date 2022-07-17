Watch CBS News
School bus crashes into Norwood restaurant

NORWOOD -- A school bus crashed into a Norwood restaurant on Saturday night. Police responded to the Chateau on Boston Providence Highway around 10 p.m. 

The school bus was lodged on the front steps and into the restaurant. 

One person was transported for non-life-threatening injuries. No passengers were on the bus. 

norwoodbus-1.jpg
A school bus crashed into a restaurant in Norwood Saturday night.  Norwood Police

The building was evacuated and gas and electricity were shut off. 

Police blocked off the area while waiting for a building inspector. 

